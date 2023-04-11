Casting has been revealed for the second series of BBC One drama time.

Time is a gripping prison drama which first premiered in 2021.

While the first series starred Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, series two will feature a new cast and be set in an all-female prison.

Time series 1. Mark Cobden (SEAN BEAN), Eric McNally (STEPHEN GRAHAM) – (C) BBC Studios – Photographer: Matt Squire and James Stack

Those leading the cast of series two will be Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us, His Dark Materials), Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) and Tamara Lawrance (The Silent Twins, The Long Song) as Kelsey, Orla and Abi.

Joining them will be Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, Downton Abbey) reprising her role from series one as Marie-Louise, a prison chaplain.

A teaser for the new series shares: “An original new story told through the lens of three very different inmates, Time is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women’s prison.

“Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Kelsey, Orla and Abi are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world. But even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible.”

Bella Ramsey said: “I’m very happy to be a part of this project, working with an incredible team and following on from a stellar first season. And it’s such an honour to be Kelsey, I’m really excited to experience the world through her for a few months.”

Jodie Whittaker added: “Time was such an incredible and powerful show created by an extraordinary team, and being a part of this project in its second iteration is an absolute dream.”

Tamara Lawrance commented: “Being a part of women-centred stories and productions is very important to me, as well as projects that challenge a prejudice. Time series two humanises a sector of society that is too often and easily vilified by elucidating the layered reasons why people end up in the criminal (in)justice system. I’m excited for us to platform the complexity of these characters and their experiences.

And Siobhan Finneran enthused: “I am delighted to be returning for Time two. It was a privilege to be involved in the first series and to be asked back is an honour, the scripts are again heartbreakingly brilliant.”

The series will once again have three episodes, co-written by Jimmy McGovern and Helen Black

For now, series one of Time is available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.

More on: BBC Time TV