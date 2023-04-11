A line up of celebrity mentors are set to appear in Sing For The King: The Search for the Coronation Choir on BBC One.

The show will follow the nationwide search for a choir to perform for The King and Queen Consort at the Coronation Concert.

The choir will be made up of singing groups of all shapes and sizes to give a true representation of the diverse range of faces, places and voices that makes up modern Britain today.

Ahead of performing for millions, the choirs will be put through their paces by celebrity mentors Gareth Malone, Motsi Mabuse, Amanda Holden and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The BBC share: “Drawing on their individual areas of expertise, they will coach, challenge and inspire the choirs to give a pitch-perfect performance and overcome the inevitable nerves that come with singing in front of royalty at Windsor Castle.

“The final 300 strong choir will feature singing groups ranging from London Cabbies, an all-deaf sign performance group, a Northern Irish farming community and an LGBTQ+ choir; to a Gaelic choir hailing from the Western Isles of Scotland, Hull’s NHS choir, a traditional male voice choir from Caerphilly and a refugee choir, also from Wales.

“We’ll also hear Yorkshire’s only female South Asian choir, the London Fire Brigade and a troupe of RNLI sea shanty singers from Portishead – all of whom provide a highly-valued community for their members and serve a meaningful purpose beyond singing alone.”

The one-off special will see the final Coronation choir meet at Windsor Castle where all 300 will sing together for the very first time in an uplifting and emotional final rehearsal.

Sing For The King: The Search for the Coronation Choir will air on Friday 5 May on BBC One.