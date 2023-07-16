World On Fire series 2 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
First airing in 2019, the war drama finally returns this week with brand new episodes.
A teaser shares: “1941. RAF pilots are sent to destroy German bombers prowling the skies above Manchester, with rescue operations underway on the streets below. The true reality of war has arrived in Britain.
“Telling the story of World War Two through the eyes of ordinary people, following intrepid young heroes fighting for freedom, World on Fire series two will take viewers from the war-torn streets of Britain deep into Nazi Germany, the resistance within occupied France, and the brutal sands of the North African desert – where troops struggle to adapt to a very different kind of combat.”
World On Fire 2023 cast
- Leslie Manville plays Robina
- Jonah Hauer-King plays Harry
- Blake Harrison plays Stan
- Julia Brown plays Lois
- Zofia Wichlacz plays Kasia
- Parker Sawyers plays Albert
- Eugenie Derouand plays Henriette
- Mark Bonnar plays Sir James Danemere
- Gregg Sulkin plays David
- Ahad Raza Mir plays Rajib
- Miriam Schiweck plays Marga
- Cel Spellman plays Joe
- Yrsa Daley-Ward plays Connie
- Eryk Biedunkiewicz plays Jan
- Ewan Mitchell plays Tom
- Mateusz Wieclawek plays Grzegorz
Watch World On Fire on TV and online
The new series of World On Fire on Sunday, 16 July at 9PM. The series has six episodes which will continue on TV weekly.
You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer where series one is available now.
A teaser of the first episode shares: “The war reaches the sands of the Egyptian desert, while bombs fall on Manchester, and Harry introduces an explosive force into Robina’s household, leaving her reeling.”