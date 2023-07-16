World On Fire series 2 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

First airing in 2019, the war drama finally returns this week with brand new episodes.

A teaser shares: “1941. RAF pilots are sent to destroy German bombers prowling the skies above Manchester, with rescue operations underway on the streets below. The true reality of war has arrived in Britain.

“Telling the story of World War Two through the eyes of ordinary people, following intrepid young heroes fighting for freedom, World on Fire series two will take viewers from the war-torn streets of Britain deep into Nazi Germany, the resistance within occupied France, and the brutal sands of the North African desert – where troops struggle to adapt to a very different kind of combat.”

World On Fire 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of World On Fire

Leslie Manville plays Robina

Jonah Hauer-King plays Harry

Blake Harrison plays Stan

Julia Brown plays Lois

Zofia Wichlacz plays Kasia

Parker Sawyers plays Albert

Eugenie Derouand plays Henriette

Mark Bonnar plays Sir James Danemere

Gregg Sulkin plays David

Ahad Raza Mir plays Rajib

Miriam Schiweck plays Marga

Cel Spellman plays Joe

Yrsa Daley-Ward plays Connie

Eryk Biedunkiewicz plays Jan

Ewan Mitchell plays Tom

Mateusz Wieclawek plays Grzegorz

Watch World On Fire on TV and online

The new series of World On Fire on Sunday, 16 July at 9PM. The series has six episodes which will continue on TV weekly.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer where series one is available now.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “The war reaches the sands of the Egyptian desert, while bombs fall on Manchester, and Harry introduces an explosive force into Robina’s household, leaving her reeling.”