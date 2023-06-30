World On Fire is back for a new series in 2023- when does it start on TV?

The war drama first aired in 2019 and a brand new series is finally on its way to BBC One this month.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: “RAF pilots are sent to destroy German bombers prowling the skies above Manchester, with rescue operations underway on the streets below. The true reality of war has arrived in Britain.

“Telling the story of World War Two through the eyes of ordinary people, following intrepid young heroes fighting for freedom, series two will take viewers from the war-torn streets of Britain deep into Nazi Germany, the resistance within occupied France, and the brutal sands of the North African desert – where troops struggle to adapt to a very different kind of combat.

When does World On Fire start?

World On Fire‘s second series will start on Sunday 16 July 2023 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The series is the second to air on BBC One and has six new episodes.

Watch a first trailer below…

For now, you can catch up with the first series online via BBC iPlayer here.

World On Fire series two’s cast will again feature Cel Spellman (Better, Cold Feet) as Joe, Yrsa Daley-Ward (Outer Range, The Collaboration) as Connie, Eryk Biedunkiewicz as Jan, Ewan Mitchell (House of the Dragon, Trigger Point) as Tom, and Mateusz Więcławek (Kurier, Monument) as Grzegorz.

Joining them are Lesley Manville (The Crown, Magpie Murders) as Robina, Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid, The Flatshare), as Harry, Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal) as Stan, Julia Brown (Shetland, Anthony) as Lois, Zofia Wichłacz (Receptura, Spoor) as Kasia, Parker Sawyers (Monsoon, A Discovery of Witches) as Albert, and Eugénie Derouand (The Advent Calendar, Paris Police) as Henriette.

New to the cast for the second series include Mark Bonnar (Guilt, Shetland) as the mysterious Sir James Danemere, Gregg Sulkin (Runaways, Pretty Smart) as brave but reckless RAF pilot David, Ahad Raza Mir (Resident Evil, Hum Tum) as fearless and determined Rajib, who leads a specialist unit of the British Indian Army and Miriam Schiweck (Der Staatsanwalk, Fellweckselzeit) as the German teenager Marga, a dedicated member of the Band of German Maidens.