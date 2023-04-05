Hope Street to return to BBC with extended third series

The BBC has confirmed an extended, third series of its daytime drama Hope Street.

Set in the fictional town of Port Devine on the Northern Ireland coast and filmed in and around County Down’s seaside town of Donaghadee, the crime drama has proven to be popular with fans across the UK and beyond.

Hope Street will return for a third series of 15 new episodes.

Returning to the cast are are Ciaran McMenamin (Inspector Finn O’Hare), Bríd Brennan (Concepta O’Hare), Des McAleer (Barry Pettigrew), Kerri Quinn (Marlene Pettigrew), Niall Wright (Callum McCarthy), Aaron McCusker (Clint Dunwoody), Niamh McGrady (Nicole Devine), Rachel Tucker (Siobhan O’Hare), Sade Malone (Taylor Quinn), Louis McCartney (Shay O’Hare) and Ellie Lavery (Niamh O’Hare).

Further casting for the third series is to be announced.

Helen Munson, Commissioning Editor, BBC Daytime said: “Fans of Hope Street who are just settling into series two on BBC Daytime will be delighted to know that another series is on the way! We are excited to be working with Long Story TV again who bring so much expertise and passion into creating brilliant crime stories for our audience.”

Hope Street series two currently airing now on BBC One on Fridays at 1:45PM. The show is available to watch online internationally on BritBox.

Paul Marquess one of the show’s creators and producers, Long Story TV added: “We are so excited to be making our third trip to beautiful Port Devine – and we’re delighted that BBC Northern Ireland, BBC Daytime and BritBox International have ordered more episodes this time round.

“We’ve been so lucky to work with hugely talented cast, writers, directors and crew – and the continuing popularity of Hope Street is a testament to all their hard work.”

Filming on Hope Street series three will begin in April 2023 with a start date for the new episodes to be confirmed.

Catch up on past series via the BBC iPlayer here.