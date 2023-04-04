Industry series 3 confirmed on BBC as Kit Harington joins the cast

Industry will return to the BBC and iPlayer for a third series, it’s been confirmed.

The hit drama gives an exhilarating insider’s view into the world of international finance, as seen through the eyes of ambitious twenty-somethings struggling to secure their futures.

As part of the third series, Kit Harington (Game of Thrones, Gunpowder) will join the cast as Henry Muck, the CEO and Founder of Lumi, an exciting green tech energy company about to go public.

A teaser shares: “In series three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, the desk find themselves front and centre in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company – in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media and government.”

Industry is created, written and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

Further details on the third series, which will begin production in April in the UK, are to be confirmed.

For now, past series of Industry are available on BBC iPlayer here.

In the US, the series is available to watch online via HBO Max.

