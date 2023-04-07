Beyond Paradise to air Death in Paradise crossover in series finale

The series finale of Beyond Paradise will see a surprise cross over with Death in Paradise.

The new Death in Paradise spin-off follows Kris Marshall’s character DI Humphrey Goodman after his emotional exit from the original show in 2017.

But the final episode of the first series – airing tonight on BBC One at 8PM – wills see Humphrey make a return to the sun-soaked island of Saint Marie as the ‘Paradise’ worlds collide.

Beyond Paradise: Humphrey Goodman (KRIS MARSHALL). Credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie

Kris said: “I was honoured and delighted to return to Guadeloupe as part of Humphrey’s journey in Beyond Paradise, and to rekindle my deep passion for the island.”

A teaser of the episode shares: “the Shipton Abbott police team are faced with a seemingly impossible case to crack. A burglary seems clear-cut at first when the thief’s unusual calling card matches that of local criminal Atticus Styles (Spencer Jones), but when the forensic evidence comes back, it all points to another suspect.

“The only problem is the suspect, Hayley Collins (Hannah Traylen), was locked up in a police cell by PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) at the time of the crime.

“Meanwhile, still reeling from recent events, DI Humphrey Goodman’s mind is elsewhere as he considers his future in Shipton Abbott…”

Beyond Paradise will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 7 April from 8PM.

You can catch up with the full first series online now via BBC iPlayer.