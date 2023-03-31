BBC comedy Ghosts to end with its fifth and final series

BBC comedy Ghosts is to end after its fifth series, it’s been announced.

The team behind the smash-hit show have decided that after five series it’s time to wave goodbye to the inhabitants of Button House and focus on new projects.

Ghosts stars writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, with Lolly Adefope, Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe.