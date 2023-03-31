BBC comedy Ghosts to end with its fifth and final series

BBC comedy Ghosts is to end after its fifth series, it’s been announced.
The team behind the smash-hit show have decided that after five series it’s time to wave goodbye to the inhabitants of Button House and focus on new projects.
Ghosts stars writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, with Lolly Adefope, Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe.
Ghosts series 4 cast: (L-R back row) The Captain (BEN WILLBOND), Lady Button (MARTHA HOWE-DOUGLAS), Thomas Thorne (MAT BAYNTON), Kitty (LOLLY ADEFOPE), Julian (SIMON FARNABY), Mary (KATY WIX), Humphrey (LARRY RICKARD)
(L-R front row) Pat (JIM HOWICK), Alison (CHARLOTTE RITCHIE), Mike (KIELL SMITH-BYNOE), Robin (LARRY RICKARD). Credit: BBC/Monumental Pictures/Guido Mandozzi
In a post on social media, the Ghosts team said: “After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace. We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and we can’t wait to share it with you all later this year.
“We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC One and Monumental Television for their tireless support.
“But most of all we’d like to thank everyone who watches. Mathew, Martha, Simon, Jim, Laurence and Ben x”
Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC added: “We are officially in mourning for the end of this BBC Comedy Classic. We can’t thank the Ghosts team enough for five incredible series (not to mention some perfect Christmas Specials) and we can’t wait for BBC viewers to see the final series. We look forward to working with the team on new projects.”
In the upcoming fifth and final series Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) begin exploring other means of making ends meet and contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts’ (after) lives.
A start date for the new series is to be confirmed.
The most recent fourth series is available to watch online now via BBC iPlayer.