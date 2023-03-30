Watch Rylan get pranked by Ant & Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant & Dec prank Rylan with a Eurovision-themed Undercover on Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

Saturday Night Takeaway is back for 2023 hosted as always by Ant and Dec.

The series will run live on Saturday evenings on ITV1 and ITVX with a line up of famous faces and no shortage of surprises.

This week, Rylan finds himself the victim of an Undercover as Ant & Dec set up a Eurovision themed prank for him.

You can watch a first look clip in the video below…

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues Saturday evening at 7PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Also on this weekend’s show, comedian Rob Beckett is the guest announcer while Busted star in The End Of The Show Show .

Plus, Saturday will see the penultimate episode of Murder at Bigwig Manor Richard Wilson plays the Head of ITV with cameos including Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Dermot O’Leary, Keith Lemon, AJ Odudu, Judi Love and Stephanie Cole.

Finally, the last places on the plane are given away ahead of next weekend’s big finale in Florida.

You’ll be able to get more from the show online from ITVX straight after the end of each episode airing on TV.

Other highlights from the series include Claudia Winkleman taking part in In Your Ear, Oti Mabuse getting pranked in Undercover and Stephen Mulhern returning to host Ant V Dec.

Plus, the audience will take part in games such as Ring My Bell, Singalong Live and Win the Ads.

