Ten Pound Poms cast revealed for new BBC One drama series

New drama Ten Pound Poms has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The six-part series, created by BAFTA-winning Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic, Ordinary Lies), follows a group of Brits who move to Australia in the 1950s.

A teaser shares: “For only a tenner, they have been promised a better house, better job prospects and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-soaked Australia. But life down under isn’t exactly the idyllic dream the new arrivals have been promised.

Ten Pound Poms: Peter (FINN TREACY), Pattie (HATTIE HOOK), Annie (FAYE MARSAY), Terry (WARREN BROWN). Credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt

“Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, we follow their triumphs and pitfalls as they adapt to a new life in a new country far from Britain and familiarity.”

Ten Pound Poms 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Ten Pound Poms…

Michelle Keegan plays Kate Thorne

Faye Marsay plays Annie Roberts

Warren Brown plays Terry Roberts

Hattie Hook plays Pattie Roberts

Finn Treacy plays Peter Roberts

Stephen Curry plays JJ Walker

David Field plays Dean

Emma Hamilton plays Sheila Anderson

Leon Ford plays Bill Anderson

Berynn Schwerdt plays Arty

Cheree Cassidy plays Marlene

Rob Collins plays Ron

Watch Ten Pound Poms on TV and online

Ten Pound Poms will begin on BBC One and iPlayer at 9PM on Sunday, 14 May. The series has six episodes which will air weekly on TV.

Alternatively, all episodes will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer after the first episode airs on TV.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “In dreary postwar Manchester, Annie Roberts is at her wits end when husband Terry spends all his wages down the pub. Desperate for a better life for her children, Annie responds to an emigration advert that promises Brits a prosperous new life in Australia for a tenner.

“Expecting whitewashed houses and sun-soaked adventures, the Roberts family arrive in Sydney to find life down under isn’t quite what they’ve been sold.”

More on: BBC TV