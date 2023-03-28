Ten Pound Poms: First look at new BBC One drama starring Michelle Keegan

The BBC has released a first look at upcoming drama Ten Pound Poms.

The new series follows a group of Brits as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world in Australia.

Written by Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic, Ordinary Lies), the show features Michelle Keegan (Our Girl; Brassic) as Kate, Faye Marsay (Game Of Thrones; Black Mirror) as Annie and Warren Brown as Terry (The Responder; Luther).

Ten Pound Poms: Peter (FINN TREACY), Pattie (HATTIE HOOK), Annie (FAYE MARSAY), Terry (WARREN BROWN). Credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt

Ten Pound Poms: Annie (FAYE MARSAY), Pattie (HATTIE HOOK), Terry (WARREN BROWN), Peter (FINN TREACY). Credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt

They’re joined by Australian actors Rob Collins (Mystery Road; Firebite), Leon Ford (Elvis; The Light Between Oceans), Declan Coyle (Long Black; Life Of Jess), David Field (Shantaram; Preacher), Stephen Curry (Hounds Of Love; The Castle), Hattie Hook (Savage River; Of An Age), Finn Treacy (The Portable Door; Young Rock) and Emma Hamilton (The Tudors; Mr Selfridge).

A teaser of the show shares: “Life down under isn’t exactly the idyllic dream the new arrivals have been promised. Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, we follow their triumphs and pitfalls as they adapt to a new life in a new country, far from Britain and familiarity.

Ten Pound Poms: Tina (SOPHIE GREGG), Dean (DAVID FIELD). Credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt

Ten Pound Poms: Ron (ROB COLLINS). Credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt

Ten Pound Poms: Kate (MICHELLE KEEGAN. Credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt

“At the heart of the drama are Annie and Terry Roberts. They try to make the best of the situation for their family, but the poor living conditions at the migrant hostel and local attitudes towards immigrants test them in ways they couldn’t have imagined.

“They aren’t the only people at the hostel avoiding the truth. Kate is a young nurse who arrives without her fiancé and will do whatever it takes to try and rewrite her devastating past. Bill has lost his family business back home and is so desperate to prove he’s living the Australian dream that he’ll stop at nothing in order to get a lifestyle he can’t sustain.

Ten Pound Poms: Marlene (CHEREE CASSIDY). Credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt

“Teenager Stevie comes from a troubled background and hopes to use this new adventure to escape his oppressive father. Meanwhile, Ron, an Indigenous Australian war veteran, struggles with feeling like an outsider in his own country.”

Filming took place in Australia last year and an air date is to be announced.

