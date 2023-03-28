B&B by the Sea celebrity line up and all about new BBC TV show

New BBC Two series B&B by the Sea will see a group of celebrities whisked away to the wild Causeway Coast.

A line up of fifteen celebs will discover a unique coastal hideaway as they spend some time at a tranquil B&B.

During their time they’ll explore the local area, discover its history, help the B&B team, and enjoy a restorative break for the body, mind and soul.

B&B By The Sea. From left to right Rory O’Kane, Deborah Meaden, Sharon McIlveen and Alex Greene outside the B&B. Credit: BBC

The celebrities taking part include Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden, Hairy Biker Si King, actor Adam Woodyatt, singer Cerys Matthews, rugby player Ugo Monye, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas and actress Nina Wadia.

They’ll be joined by Olympian Linford Christie, actor Larry Lamb, television & radio presenter Debbie McGee, football legend Neil Ruddock, actor Richard Blackwood, presenter Gloria Hunniford, TV personality Fred Sirieix and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds.

A teaser for the show shares: “They are welcomed by host Sharon McIlveen, Michelin-star chef Alex Greene, gardener Mary Anne Farenden, and Rory O’Kane, the B&B driver who has extensive knowledge of the local area. With their help, the celebrities seek out the best homegrown produce, enjoy local activities such as paddle-boarding and horse riding, and even learn new skills.

“On their search for fresh ingredients, the guests, together with Sharon and Alex, visit local businesses, including a wagyu beef farm, the oldest licensed whiskey distillery in the world and a local honey producer who uses wildflowers grown on the coastline to flavour his honey.

Shirley Ballas features in B&B By The Sea. Credit: BBC

“Apart from the exciting activities and places to visit, the celebrity guests take time to unwind and absorb the beautiful nature around them as they reflect on their wellbeing, challenging times in their lives and offer a peak behind the scenes of their successful careers.”

Emma-Rosa Dias, Executive Producer of the series said: “It’s an absolute honour to showcase our part of the world. Filmed on the beautiful Northern Ireland coastline, the stunning landscape and warm culture within the cast and crew gave the show a true sense of genuine local positivity, which is reflected on screen. All our celebrity guests rolled-up their sleeves and came together with local suppliers to foster a truly warm, family feeling while really opening up and sharing why being by the sea was so important to them.”

B&B by the Sea comes will air on BBC Two soon while episodes are on BBC iPlayer now.