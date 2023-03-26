Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (26 March 2023) on BBC One with its latest episode.

Tonight Fiona Bruce and the team return to Sefton Park in Liverpool, where treasures include a medal given to one of the first men to land on D-Day, a dress by Ossie Clark and spoons used by Captain Cook.

Alongside the historic medal, Mark Smith hears the story of a local hero who saved 13 American men from a shipwreck and was personally rewarded by the president of the United States.

Paul Atterbury admires an elegant stool that was used at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, while Raj Bisram delights in a collection of 1966 World Cup football ticket stubs.

Steven Moore is intrigued to see three beautiful ceramic pieces by Julia Carter Preston, a pioneer of hand-carved sgraffito design, while Lisa Lloyd is taken with a dress by Swinging Sixties fashion designer Ossie Clark.

Fiona meets Stephen Yip, the son of a Chinese immigrant and ship worker, to discuss the history of the Chinese community in Liverpool. Wayne Colquhoun challenges Fiona to guess the mystery item and also talks to her about growing up in the city, and how he made the move from carpenter to antiques expert.

A pair of Georgian spoons catch the eye of silver specialist Gordon Foster, and he’s amazed to discover that they are engraved with the initials JC – for Captain James Cook, the renowned explorer.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 26 March 2023.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series – the 45th to air overall – airs Sunday nights.

