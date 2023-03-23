Martin Lewis revealed as new regular host on Good Morning Britain

Martin Lewis has been announced as a new regular host on Good Morning Britain.

The journalist and broadcaster will co-host alongside Susanna Reid on Wednesdays throughout the year, beginning with a tax year end special on Wednesday, 29 March at 6AM on ITV1 and ITVX.

ITV say: “Together the pair will hold politicians to account and ask the questions the public want answered, plus hear directly from viewers at home through live phone-ins to the studio.”

The announcement comes after GMB has received yet another BAFTA nomination for Best News Coverage at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards, with The Martin Lewis Money Show Live also being nominated in the Best Features category.

Martin Lewis said: “To have the ability to hold politicians to account, over the cost of living, is a privilege and a responsibility. It’s a slight gear change from my usual work, but after years of answering complex questions, it’s nice for once to be asking them. So I was delighted when ITV offered me the role of regular presenter.

“The difficulty came with working it around my day-job, as Money Saving Expert, which is always my priority. So I’m hopeful the solution we’ve come up with, to lock in a dozen special shows a year, sitting alongside Susanna Reid’s brilliant journalism, is one the show’s viewers will welcome.”

Susanna Reid added: “Martin Lewis is undoubtedly the voice of the nation when it comes to the cost of living crisis. Together we will continue to challenge politicians and hold them to account. I can’t wait to have him sitting next to me again at the GMB desk from next week.”

Watch Martin Lewis on Good Morning Britain from Wednesday, 29 March at 6AM on ITV1 & ITVX