Great Expectations cast revealed for new BBC One drama

New drama Great Expectations has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
Academy Award nominee and Bafta award winning writer Steven Knight has turned Charles Dickens’ iconic novel into a six-part TV show.
A teaser shares: “Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life until a twist of fate introduces him to the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham and Estella, showing him a dark world of possibilities.
“Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be.”
Great Expectations 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Great Expectations…
Fionn Whitehead plays Pip
Shalom Brune-Franklin plays Estella
Olivia Colman plays Miss Havisham
Johnny Harris plays Magwitch
Trystan Gravelle plays Compeyson
Owen McDonnell plays Joe Gargery
Hayley Squires plays Sara Gargery
Matt Berry plays Mr Pumblechook
Ashley Thomas plays Mr Jaggers
Laurie Ogden plays Biddy
Rudi Dharmalingam plays Wemmick
Tom Sweet plays Young Pip
Chloe Lea plays Young Estella
Bronte Carmichael plays Young Biddy
Watch Great Expectations on TV and online
Great Expectations begins on BBC One on Sunday, 26 March at 9PM. The series has six episodes which will air weekly.
You’ll also be able to watch online via the BBC iPlayer.
