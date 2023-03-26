Great Expectations cast revealed for new BBC One drama

New drama Great Expectations has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Academy Award nominee and Bafta award winning writer Steven Knight has turned Charles Dickens’ iconic novel into a six-part TV show.

A teaser shares: “Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life until a twist of fate introduces him to the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham and Estella, showing him a dark world of possibilities.

Great Expectations: Pip (FIONN WHITEHEAD); Estella (SHALOM BRUNE-FRANKLIN); Miss Havisham (OLIVIA COLMAN). Credit: BBC/FX Networks/Pari Dukovic

“Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be.”

Great Expectations 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Great Expectations…

Fionn Whitehead plays Pip

Shalom Brune-Franklin plays Estella

Olivia Colman plays Miss Havisham

Johnny Harris plays Magwitch

Trystan Gravelle plays Compeyson

Owen McDonnell plays Joe Gargery

Hayley Squires plays Sara Gargery

Matt Berry plays Mr Pumblechook

Ashley Thomas plays Mr Jaggers

Laurie Ogden plays Biddy

Rudi Dharmalingam plays Wemmick

Tom Sweet plays Young Pip

Chloe Lea plays Young Estella

Bronte Carmichael plays Young Biddy

Watch Great Expectations on TV and online

Great Expectations begins on BBC One on Sunday, 26 March at 9PM. The series has six episodes which will air weekly.

You’ll also be able to watch online via the BBC iPlayer.

