Blue Lights cast revealed for new BBC One police drama

New police drama Blue Lights has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, Blue Lights follows three rookie police officers working in Belfast, a uniquely dangerous place to be a police officer.

A teaser shares: “Grace, a mother of a teenage boy, has made the decision in her 40’s to leave her steady job as a social worker to join the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Having previously worked in social care she straddles a fine line between the personal and professional. It’s the biggest gamble of her life, and just a few weeks into the job, she’s making so many mistakes that her decision no longer looks like a winning bet.

Blue Lights: ,Annie Conlon (KATHERINE DEVLIN); Grace Ellis (SIÂN BROOKE); (Tommy Foster (NATHAN BRANIFF). Credit: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television/Steffan Hill

“Her fellow rookies are Annie, who struggles with the fact that her chosen path may mean having to leave everything she’s ever known behind, and Tommy, who is desperate to prove himself, despite being disastrously inept at the practical side of frontline response policing.”

Blue Lights 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Blue Lights:

Siân Brooke plays Grace Ellis

Nathan Braniff plays Tommy Foster

Katherine Devlin plays Annie Conlon

Martin McCann plays Stevie Neil

Richard Dormer plays Gerry Cliff

Joanne Crawford plays Helen McNally

Hannah McClean plays Jen Robinson

John Lynch plays James McIntyre

Jonathan Harden plays David ‘Jonty’ Johnson

Andi Osho plays Sandra Cliff

Matthew Carver plays Cal Ellis

Michael Shea plays Mo McIntyre

Abigail McGibbon plays Tina McIntyre

Valene Kane plays Angela Mackle

Dan Whyte O’Hara plays Gordy Mackle

Nabil Elouahabi plays Joseph MI5

Watch Blue Lights on TV and online

The new drama begins on Monday, 27 March at 9PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The series has six episodes.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “PSNI probationer Grace promises to help Angela, whose son has fallen in with a notorious gang. But with undercover agents watching, will she be able to keep her word?”

Discussing the series, Siân Brooke said: “I instantly fell in love with these scripts, Declan and Adam’s writing is quite extraordinary. I’ve always been drawn by character-driven pieces and I think, having both been journalists, it makes them great observers.

“You can really see that come together in these scripts. We meet these characters in what’s seen as positions of power and responsibility but Declan and Adam show a very personal journey for each of them.”