Emma, Oti & Rylan's Big Red Nose Day Challenge comes to BBC One

Tonight on BBC One sees a Comic Relief special following Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan on an epic challenge.

Emma, Oti and Rylan’s Big Red Nose Day Challenge reveals every step and struggle of Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan’s turbulent trek to the top of Cairn Gorm Mountain in the wintry Scottish Highlands to raise life-changing money for Red Nose Day.

From wild camping and crampons, to punishing winds and terrain, viewers will see the celebrity trio face the toughest physical challenge of their lives. Airing on Tuesday 14th March at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer, a special one-hour documentary, produced by Twofour, captures every moment of their journey as they battle dangerous weather and freezing temperatures.

Emma, Oti and Rylan’s Red Nose Day Challenge: Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis, Rylan. Credit: BBC/Hamish Frost

Setting off in high spirits from the picturesque village of Braemar, the trio are given a rapturous send-off to the beat of the Ballater & District Pipe Band. Leaving civilisation behind, they navigate the foothills of the Southern Cairngorms, and wild camp as they inch closer to the foot of Cairn Gorm.

With dangerous weather conditions fast approaching the Cairngorms, viewers will see the drama unfold as the trio’s summit attempt is put in jeopardy. With the challenge hanging by a thread, crisis talks between the expedition team determine whether the fast-deteriorating conditions, which could pose a danger to life, will stop the devastated trio’s journey in its tracks. Emma, Rylan and Oti wait with bated breath, determined to finish their extraordinary journey to raise money for Red Nose Day.

Watch Emma, Oti and Rylan’s Big Red Nose Day Challenge will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Tuesday 14 March at 9PM.