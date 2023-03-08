Brand new quiz show The Finish Line comes to BBC One later this year.

The new competitive show will see contestants battle it out on an iconic racetrack set, as they speed along the studio floor in a series of thrilling quick-fire, quiz races – and all that matters is they cross the finish line.

The show will air as part of BBC One’s daytime schedule with a start date to be revealed.

BBC Daytime commissioning editor Alex McLeod said: “I am so excited that we are bringing a brand new quiz format to the schedule. This new show will be packed full of excitement, anticipation and will have audiences on the edge of their seats – and we’re chomping at the bit to announce who the hosts will be!”

The show will be made and filmed in Belfast Northern Ireland by Potato (part of ITV Studios) and Nice One Productions.

Michael Kelpie, MD of Potato and Executive Producer, said: “It’s such an exciting time for the team behind The Finish Line, and we’re very much looking forward to working closely with the BBC over the coming months as we continue to expand our slate of premium quiz show formats.”

Chris Jones, Founder of Nice One Productions commented: “We love working with BBC Daytime and this new series partnership with Michael and Adam in Potato is brilliant news for us and the growing quiz talent base in Northern Ireland.”

Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak Commissioning, Rob Unsworth added: “We can’t wait for BBC Daytime viewers to start playing along with this exciting new quiz, and look forward to announcing the fantastic faces who’ll be fronting it very soon.”

The Finish Line comes to BBC One and iPlayer later in 2023.

More on: BBC TV