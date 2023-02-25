Death in Paradise renewed for two more series on BBC One

Death in Paradise has been renewed for a further two series on BBC One.

Following the end of the latest series on Friday night, the BBC has also confirmed two further feature-length Christmas specials.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama said: “With its sparkling blend of mystery, humour and heart, Death In Paradise continues to delight the millions of us who make the return trip to Saint Marie with every sun-drenched episode. It is a programme that goes from strength to strength, and I could not be happier that it will return for another two series and specials on BBC One and iPlayer.”

Death In Paradise: (L-R) Darlene Curtis (GINNY HOLDER), Marlon Pryce (TAHJ MILES), DI Neville Parker (RALF LITTLE), Naomi Thomas (SHANTOL JACKSON), Commisioner Selwyn Patterson (DON WARRINGTON), Catherine Bordey (ELIZABETH BOURGINE). Credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

Filmed on the French Caribbean Island of Guadeloupe, Death in Paradise follows Saint Marie’s crime fighting team as they solve the most complex and mysterious murder cases, joined by an impressive array of guest stars each week. In 2024, the series will continue to offer much-needed escapism, compelling whodunnits and perplexing puzzles, keeping viewers on their toes for years to come. This series saw the nation’s favourite detective, DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), not only deceived by his girlfriend, but also framed for murder! The Honoré police team once again cracked every case; from the death of a doomsday prepper in a locked room, to a murder on a boat in the middle of the sea and a dance-floor death, keeping the residents of Saint Marie safe for another year.

Tim Key, Executive Producer, Red Planet Pictures added: “The response to series 12 has been incredible, so we’re delighted that we’ll be heading back to Guadeloupe for at least two more series!

“We’ve got an amazing and joyful Christmas special in store, and then series 13 begins with our 100th episode, so we’ve got plenty of surprises ready to celebrate that milestone. We’ve got huge plans for the future and can’t wait to get going again.”

All series of Death In Paradise are currently available on BBC iPlayer.