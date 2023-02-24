Alison Hammond finds herself the victim of an Ant & Dec prank on the opening episode of Saturday Night Takeaway.

The new series of Ant & Dec’s hit weekend TV show comes to ITV1 and ITVX this Saturday, 25 February.

And the first episode sees This Morning’s Alison tricked by Ant & Dec as the Geordie duo once again go Undercover.

In a first look clip, Alison is seen getting freaked out by a ‘haunted’ house, unaware it’s actually Ant & Dec up to mischief.

Appearing on This Morning today with co-host Dermot O’Leary, Alison spoke about the prank with Ant & Dec.

Dermot said: “About a year ago we were sitting here and a certain someone said these words…” Before a clip was shown of Alison saying “you will never ever get me because I’m on things like that, seriously’..”

Dec said: “You issued a challenge to us!”

After being set up in what she thought was a haunted hotel, Alison laughed: “In my defence, I had been working all day long that day, so I was tired and by the time I got to the hotel I just wanted to go to sleep – so if you’d got me in the morning, it wouldn’t have happened! But no, I was genuinely really scared.”

Dec later admitted: “It’s the closest one to it ever going wrong, ever… we had rigged the whole hotel, we had hidden cameras everywhere and we [thought] we’d get her in, check her in and we’d move on – but she gets into reception, looks around and says ‘this place is haunted’… we only wiggled the lights once and she said ‘I’m not staying here’ and got back in the car!”

Meanwhile discussing the upcoming episode on Saturday night, Ant also revealed: “We have a very special end of the show… we’ve been practising.”

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday from 7PM.