Murder is Easy cast revealed for new BBC drama

Here’s who’s on the cast of Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy TV series on BBC One.

The new adaptation of the classic murder mystery has been transformed into a new two-part series, set in 1950s England.

While travelling by train to London, Fitzwilliam encounters Miss Pinkerton, who reveals to him that a murderer is active in the tranquil village of Wychwood under Ashe.

Although the locals dismiss the deaths as mere accidents, Miss Pinkerton is convinced of foul play. Tragically, she is found deceased en route to Scotland Yard, compelling Fitzwilliam to take up the pursuit of the murderer before another life is claimed.

Murder is Easy 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Murder is Easy:

David Jonsson plays Luke Fitzwilliam

Morfydd Clark plays Bridget Conway

Penelope Wilton plays Miss Pinkerton

Sinéad Matthews plays Miss Waynflete

Tom Riley plays Lord Whitfield

Douglas Henshall plays Major Horton

Mathew Baynton plays Dr Thomas

Mark Bonnar plays Reverend Humbleby

Nimra Bucha plays Mrs Humbleby

Phoebe Licorish plays Rose Humbleby

Jon Pointing plays Rivers

Tamzin Outhwaite plays Mrs Pierce

Kathryn Howden plays Mrs Carter

Demmy Ladipo plays Jimmy Amaike

Gloria Obianyo plays Ngozi Ude

Watch Murder is Easy on TV and online

Murder is Easy is set to broadcast in two one-hour episodes, scheduled for Wednesday, 27 December at 9PM, and Thursday, 28 December at 9PM.

You can also find the show on BBC iPlayer, where both episodes will be available from 27 December 2023.

For those watching outside the UK, the series can be accessed on BritBox International’s streaming platform in the US, Canada and South Africa.

