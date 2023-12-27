Murder is Easy cast revealed for new BBC drama

Here’s who’s on the cast of Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy TV series on BBC One.
The new adaptation of the classic murder mystery has been transformed into a new two-part series, set in 1950s England.
While travelling by train to London, Fitzwilliam encounters Miss Pinkerton, who reveals to him that a murderer is active in the tranquil village of Wychwood under Ashe.
Although the locals dismiss the deaths as mere accidents, Miss Pinkerton is convinced of foul play. Tragically, she is found deceased en route to Scotland Yard, compelling Fitzwilliam to take up the pursuit of the murderer before another life is claimed.
Murder is Easy 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Murder is Easy:
- David Jonsson plays Luke Fitzwilliam
- Morfydd Clark plays Bridget Conway
- Penelope Wilton plays Miss Pinkerton
- Sinéad Matthews plays Miss Waynflete
- Tom Riley plays Lord Whitfield
- Douglas Henshall plays Major Horton
- Mathew Baynton plays Dr Thomas
- Mark Bonnar plays Reverend Humbleby
- Nimra Bucha plays Mrs Humbleby
- Phoebe Licorish plays Rose Humbleby
- Jon Pointing plays Rivers
- Tamzin Outhwaite plays Mrs Pierce
- Kathryn Howden plays Mrs Carter
- Demmy Ladipo plays Jimmy Amaike
- Gloria Obianyo plays Ngozi Ude
Watch Murder is Easy on TV and online
Murder is Easy is set to broadcast in two one-hour episodes, scheduled for Wednesday, 27 December at 9PM, and Thursday, 28 December at 9PM.
You can also find the show on BBC iPlayer, where both episodes will be available from 27 December 2023.
For those watching outside the UK, the series can be accessed on BritBox International’s streaming platform in the US, Canada and South Africa.