ITV has dropped You’ve Been Framed after more than 30 years, it’s been revealed.

The comedy clip show first debuted in 1990, hosted by Jeremy Beadle.

It has aired more than 700 episodes since with Lisa Riley, Jonathan Wilkes and most recently Harry Hill taking over as host.

However after 33 years, the show won’t be airing any more episodes with it’s last new instalment broadcast last August.

The show famously paid £250 for funny clips but the rise of social media has seen viewing figures decline.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “It’s a different world to Jeremy Beadle’s heyday. Why would viewers tune in to a show featuring funny videos when they could see the same sort of thing on the internet?

“Silly clips are hugely popular on social media and the right video can go viral. There’s a thrill in achieving that — even though you don’t earn the £250 fee which You’ve Been Framed paid for contributions.”

Speaking about his love of the show, Harry Hill said: “It’s a primeval thing, people falling over. It’s just funny…. In 200 yeas people will be laughing about people falling over.”

The host since 2004 added: “In 200 years, people will still be laughing about people falling over.”

More on: ITV TV