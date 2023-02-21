Desperate Measures cast revealed for new Channel 5 drama

New drama Desperate Measures has arrived on Channel 5 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The four-part series follows a bank clerk who makes a drastic decision to protect her teenage son.

A teaser shares: “Rowan’s life spirals when her son Finn is coerced into a botched drug deal by a local gang. With Finn’s life on the line and a violent gang leader encroaching on her life, Rowan is faced with recuperating the money that Finn lost.

“Desperate to save her son and having exhausted all options, Rowan commits to a dangerous heist at the bank she works in.”

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Desperate Measures…

Amanda Abbington plays Rowan Taylor

Warren Brown plays Patrick

Sunetra Sarker plays Varisha

Francis Magee plays Mal Taylor

Seb Cardinal plays Clive Powell

Jesse Cescatti-McFarlane plays Finn Taylor

Raid Matwi plays Deano

Gábor Nagypál plays Kristof

Jonathan Nyati plays Det. Simmons

Sam Rumbelow plays Steve

Matt Devere plays Police Officer Evans

Lejaun Sheppard plays Trevor

Roderick Hill plays IT Guy

Harry Rose plays Conor

Jeremy Wheeler plays Pawn Shop Owner

Watch Desperate Measures on TV and online

Desperate Measures starts on Tuesday, 21 February at 9PM on Channel 5. Episodes continue nightly throughout the week through to Friday, 24 February.

You’ll also be able to watch online via My5.

A full synopsis shares: “As bank clerk Rowan prepares for an appraisal at work, her teenage son Finn bumps into an old school friend, Conor, who’s driving an expensive car. After encouraging Finn to come for a drive, Conor directs him to a dangerous part of town. There, he shocks Finn as he reveals a package of Class A drugs.

“Finn is left sweating in the car as Conor exchanges the drugs for bundles of cash. They soon drive off, though Finn wants no part in Conor’s criminal lifestyle, and instructs him to let him out the car. As Conor parks up, his car is surrounded by police cars. Finn escapes, but Conor’s arrested. With the cash seized, Conor’s released and picked up by his gangster boss Kristof.

“Rowan and returns home to Finn who admits the mess he’s in. Before Rowan can act, Kristof turns up and demands repayment for the lost cash. Rowan tries to pawn her mother’s ring when the pawn shop is raided by robbers. Running out of options, Rowan tries to flee town with Finn…”