BBC announces two special shows to celebrate Eurovision 2023

The BBC has announced two new special shows for Eurovision 2023.

As Eurovision prepares to arrive in the UK this May, two one-off entertainment shows will air on BBC One to celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest.

The first, provisionally titled The Greatest Show on Earth, produced by Little Gem, will celebrate 25 years since the UK last hosted the contest, with 25 reasons why the Eurovision Song Contest is ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’.

The second, working title The Winner Isn’t, produced by Merseyside-based Shearwater Media, charts the success of those Eurovision Song Contest entrants who may not have scored enough points to win the iconic competition, but have gone on to score great success in the music industry.

Both shows will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in May.

Rachel Ashdown, BBC’s Lead Commissioner, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 said: “As the excitement builds for this year’s Contest, we are looking forward to getting things started with these special programmes.

“They will remind fans of all their favourite moments and be the ultimate guide for people who want to find out more about what the Eurovision Song Contest is all about. These new shows are just a taster of much more to come.”

Also announced is the production company that will deliver a key element of the BBC’s Eurovision Song Contest output.

Windfall Films will make the much anticipated short-form ‘postcards’ for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. These short films, which feature in the Contest’s Semi-Finals and Grand Final, introduce the watching world to each artist, showcasing their personalities and giving the audience the chance to get to know them. Windfall Films will work with Ukrainian company 23/32 on the postcards.

The 2023 Eurovision final will air on Saturday, 13 May 2023 in Liverpool.

The two Semi-Finals will take place on Tuesday, 9 May and Thursday, 11 May.