Jerk series 3 first look and guest cast revealed for BBC Three comedy

A first look and guest stars have been revealed for the third series of Jerk in 2023.

The comedy returns to BBC Three and iPlayer this spring.

The hit show follows the life of Tim, a man who knows that having cerebral palsy means that he can get away with almost anything.

BAFTA nominated Tim Renkow (Live at the Apollo, Bobby and Harriet) will return to star and co-write the series with Shaun Pye (There She Goes, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order).

Joining him again are Academy Award and Emmy-nominated actress Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos, Goodfellas), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo, My Mad Fat Diary) and Rob Madin (Man Like Mobeen, Carters Get Rich).

The new series will also star James Norton (Happy Valley, Rogue Agent, Little Women) and Britain’s Got Talent winner Lee Ridley (Christmas Comedy Club With Lost Voice Guy), plus Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones’s Diary, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies), Lydia Fleming (In from the Cold), Gary Beadle (Andor) and Saida Ahmed (Brassic, Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre From a State of Isolation) with musical artist, Mysie, making her acting debut.

Tim Renkow said: “It was great to be back with the old crew and some new faces, they were all unbelievably excellent and so much fun to work with”

A teaser for the new episodes shares: “Series 3 sees Tim further bulldoze the sensitivities of modern life with a lead role in a movie, a stint as a drug mule, a job advising government on disability and generally attacking anything that takes itself too seriously.

“Series 3 also charts a touching love story as Tim falls for a disability activist with an agenda. Is that the sound of wedding bells, as Tim finally meets his match…”

A release date for the third series is to be announced. For now you can watch the first two series online via iPlayer here.

