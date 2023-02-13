Better full cast revealed for new drama on BBC One

New drama Better has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The five-part thriller comes from Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent (Humans, Spooks)

A teaser shares: “Set and shot entirely in Leeds and West Yorkshire, Better explores the complex and powerful bonds of loyalty and family, set in a world where everyone has their own version of “right” and “wrong”.

Better: Lou (LEILA FARZAD) and Col (ANDREW BUCHAN). Credit: BBC/Sister Pictures/Simon Emmett,Simon Emmett

“Examining the power of human conscience, we follow DI Lou Slack’s epic battle towards redemption, by bringing down Col McHugh; the man she has come to love like a brother and the man she has helped place at the head of Leeds criminal underworld. But while Col is a dangerous enemy to make, Lou’s biggest battle may yet be with herself.”

Better 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of of Better:

Leila Farzad plays DI Lou Slack

Andrew Buchan plays Col McHugh

Samuel Edward-Cook plays Ceri

Zak Ford-Williams plays Owen

Olivia Nakintu plays Esther

Anton Lesser plays Vernon

Lucy Black plays Sandy

Ceallach Spellmam plays Donal

Garry Cooper plays Bulgey

Mark Monero plays Lord Roy

Kaya Moore plays Noel

Carolin Stoltz plays Alma

Gavin Spokes plays Phil

Julie Edwards plays Lynne

Junade Khan plays DS Khan

Anthony Lewis plays DC Ibbotson

Souad Faress plays Zaara Slack

Mor Bar-El plays Artem

Charley Webb plays Elise

Kate Rutter plays Juliet

Better: Lou (LEILA FARZAD). Credit: BBC/Sister Pictures

Joseph Steyne plays Joelon

Tillie Amartey plays Jade

Diyar Bozkurt plays Mahmet

Watch Better on TV and online

Better will start on Monday, 13 February at 9PM and air for five episodes.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

A full synopsis shares: “19 years ago, when Lou was a young police officer at her lowest ebb and Col a low-ranking but ambitious newcomer to the Leeds underworld, their paths crossed, and they struck a deal that changed their lives forever. The bargain allowed Col to become very rich and very powerful, and Lou to turn around her failing career.

“A complex but special bond between the pair was forged, and so began Lou’s gradual slide into corruption. But now, when Lou’s family is brought to the brink of a tragedy, she must put right the wrongs that she has spent years rationalising and excusing, to have a second chance at a new, better life.”

More on: BBC Better TV