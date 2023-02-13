Better full cast revealed for new drama on BBC One

New drama Better has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The five-part thriller comes from Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent (Humans, Spooks)
A teaser shares: “Set and shot entirely in Leeds and West Yorkshire, Better explores the complex and powerful bonds of loyalty and family, set in a world where everyone has their own version of “right” and “wrong”.
“Examining the power of human conscience, we follow DI Lou Slack’s epic battle towards redemption, by bringing down Col McHugh; the man she has come to love like a brother and the man she has helped place at the head of Leeds criminal underworld. But while Col is a dangerous enemy to make, Lou’s biggest battle may yet be with herself.”
Better 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of of Better:
Leila Farzad plays DI Lou Slack
Andrew Buchan plays Col McHugh
Samuel Edward-Cook plays Ceri
Zak Ford-Williams plays Owen
Olivia Nakintu plays Esther
Anton Lesser plays Vernon
Lucy Black plays Sandy
Ceallach Spellmam plays Donal
Garry Cooper plays Bulgey
Mark Monero plays Lord Roy
Kaya Moore plays Noel
Carolin Stoltz plays Alma
Gavin Spokes plays Phil
Julie Edwards plays Lynne
Junade Khan plays DS Khan
Anthony Lewis plays DC Ibbotson
Souad Faress plays Zaara Slack
Mor Bar-El plays Artem
Charley Webb plays Elise
Kate Rutter plays Juliet
Joseph Steyne plays Joelon
Tillie Amartey plays Jade
Diyar Bozkurt plays Mahmet
Watch Better on TV and online
Better will start on Monday, 13 February at 9PM and air for five episodes.
You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.
A full synopsis shares: “19 years ago, when Lou was a young police officer at her lowest ebb and Col a low-ranking but ambitious newcomer to the Leeds underworld, their paths crossed, and they struck a deal that changed their lives forever. The bargain allowed Col to become very rich and very powerful, and Lou to turn around her failing career.
“A complex but special bond between the pair was forged, and so began Lou’s gradual slide into corruption. But now, when Lou’s family is brought to the brink of a tragedy, she must put right the wrongs that she has spent years rationalising and excusing, to have a second chance at a new, better life.”