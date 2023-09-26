The Lazarus Project returns for a second series on Sky in 2023 – here’s all you need to know.

The Sky Original series, which first debuted in 2022, is an action thriller from acclaimed writer Joe Barton (Giri/Haji).

A brand new second series comes to Sky Max and NOW in November 2023 for eight more episodes.

For now, watch a first look trailer below…

Emmy and BAFTA-nominated Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, Gangs of London) returns to lead the cast alongside Anjli Mohindra (Vigil, Bodyguard), Tom Burke (Strike, War and Peace, Mank), Caroline Quentin (Dickensian, Bridgerton), Rudi Dharmalingam (Wakefield, The Split) and Charly Clive (Pure).

They’re joined in series two by Colin Salmon (Resident Evil, Limitless), Royce Pierreson (The Irregulars, The Witcher), Safia Oakley-Green (Sherwood), Lorne MacFayden (Vigil), Zoe Telford (Genius), Sam Troughton and James Atherton (Hollyoaks).

A teaser for the second series shares: “The Lazarus Project is back, and the fight to secure the future has never been more intense. When the world locks into a time loop in which the world ends every three weeks, the Lazarus team must race against time to find a solution before humanity is wiped out forever.

“Among their number is resolute Lazarus agent, George (Paapa Essiedu), who’s been left in disgrace after betraying the organisation in the name of love. George is determined to redeem himself and win back the trust of his friends, colleagues, and the love of his life.

“But when he discovers that the cause he’s fighting is more sinister than it appears, George begins to suspect that the only person he can really trust is himself.”

