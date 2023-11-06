Smothered release date and trailer revealed for new Sky TV show

Sky have revealed the release date and first look at its new comedy series Smothered.

Will they? Won’t they? Should they? Shouldn’t they? Co-Created by Monica Heisey (Workin’ Moms, Schitt’s Creek), and produced by the multi award-winning Roughcut TV, Smothered, is a not so typical rom-com.

Starring Danielle Vitalis and Jon Pointing in a tale of two worlds colliding, where romance blossoms but the pressures of modern dating linger.

Smothered will begin airing Thursday, 7 December 2023 on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW.

Watch a first trailer below…

A teaser for the show shares: “Sammy (Vitalis) is a fiercely independent young woman who is done with dating apps, sick of immature men, and here for a good time. Tom (Pointing) has never been inclined to swipe left or right; he’s a settled man with a warm heart but carries his fair share of baggage.

“On a night out, the two strangers meet, and end up singing out their drunken souls in a karaoke booth. Then the inevitable happens. (They hook up).

“What seems like a great idea at the time, the strangers agree to have a no strings attached affair for three weeks – but on the condition that they never speak again. Sounds simple, right? However, what was supposed to be a few weeks of great sex, pasta in bed and first names only, the sparks flying around them cannot be ignored.

“But Sammy soon makes a shocking discovery that there is another woman in Tom’s life… his six-year-old daughter Ellie.

Also on the cast are Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Mercury Prize nominee Rebecca Lucy Taylor, also known as Self Esteem, Blair Underwood (Sex and the City, LA Law), Rizzlekick’s Jordan Stephens and Lisa Hammond (Eastenders).

