Comic Relief 2023: Tonight's schedule, line up and what to expect from Red Nose Day...

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day 2022 is here and tonight sees the annual telethon on BBC One.

But what time is it all on and what can we expect? Here’s ALL you need to know!

Tonight’s Comic Relief start time

The fun starts at 7pm on BBC One as the biggest comedy party on the planet is broadcast live. Hosting Comic Relief 2023 throughout the night will be David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball, Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu.

Comic Relief. Frozen: Emma, Oti and Rylan’s Red Nose Day Challenge. Credit: BBC/Hamish Frost

Prepare for a mammoth night of live comedy, sketches, music acts, fundraising films and more.

As well as tuning in on TV, you can also watch Comic Relief online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Highlights to watch and the times tonight include…

Comic Relief line up – schedule and line up

Ghosts

Global superstar Kylie Minogue joins forces with the cast of hit BBC sitcom Ghosts in a spook-tacular one off sketch

Comic Relief 2023: Kylie Minogue and the cast of Ghosts. Credit: BBC/Guido Mandozzi

Love Island

People Just Do Nothing’s Chabuddy G tries his luck as the latest bombshell to enter the Love Island Villa

The Traitors

There’s a very special edition of The Traitors with Dawn French, Mary Berry, Jennifer Saunders and Claudia Winkleman.

Musical performances

The cast of the hit musical Mrs Doubtfire take to the stage to perform one of their hit tracks from the show, and there is live music from chart toppers Tom Grennan and Zara Larsson.

Eurovision

Graham Norton, Lulu and Sam Ryder judge a selection of familiar faces in the unseen celeb auditions for the next UK Eurovision song. Can Jamie Dornan sing? Have The Fizz made their mind up on their song choice? Has Tony Hadley still got it? Will Miranda’s performance get laughs? Or will Bono outshine them all? And who will need a hug from Dermot O’Leary after it all?

Flo and Joan

Comedians Flo and Joan perform their mischievous tribute to 35 years of Comic Relief

Comic Relief 2023 – Bedtime Story with Baldrick (TONY ROBINSON. Credit: BBC/Sally Mais

Blackadder

One of the nation’s most beloved comedy characters, Baldrick, reads his very own Blackadder bedtime story.

Big Challenge

Oti Mabuse and Rylan Clark return after their epic battle against the elements in the Cairngorms

Gethin Jones

The live show will celebrate the work of Gethin Jones, whose Strictly Fitness: Gethin Keeps Dancing challenge saw him dance for 24 hours with the help of some showbiz pals

Appeal Films

As ever, throughout the evening, a series of films highlight incredible and inspiring stories of the people supported by some of Comic Relief’s projects in the UK and around the world.

For more information on Comic Relief and to donate, visit comicrelief.com.