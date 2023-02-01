Stacey Solomon is to front a new DIY show for Channel 4.

Called Bricking It, the series will give viewers easy and helpful tips to makeover their homes themselves.

A teaser shares: “It is Stacey to the rescue as she steps in where the bad builders have left off, showing homeowners how simple, satisfying, and cost effective it can be to pick up a power tool and do the work themselves.

“From brick laying to basic plumbing, roof-tiling to mastering hacksaws, the show will see Stacey get her hands dirty helping homeowners who want to transform their home all by themselves.

“The series will follow big builds and smaller passion projects with Stacey sharing her money-saving skills and offering design inspiration, as well as challenging herself to master new DIY techniques. ”

The show is being made by Hello Sunshine, the production company of Reese Witherspoon who is an executive producer on the show.

Stacey Solomon said: “From an early age, my dad taught me DIY and the importance of fixing things yourself where you can. I still find it so satisfying to build or repair around the house and it saves loads of money.

“I am beyond excited to work with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine on their first ever UK project. They are all about empowering women, and what could be more empowering than a power tool?! It’s a dream come true to share my DIY hacks with everyone at home.

Channel 4’s Senior Commissioning Editor Clemency Green added: “Stacey has a natural talent for making a house a home. She is perfectly placed to show all of us that with a few clever tips we can all have a go at DIY and make our homes beautiful on a budget.”

Bricking It is coming soon to Channel 4.