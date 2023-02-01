First Dates opens its doors for more singletons in new Valentine's Day Special

First Dates returns to Channel 4 this month with a new Valentine’s Day Special.

Fred and the staff at the First Dates restaurant will be serving up an extra portion of love for hopeful singletons in the episode, airing at 9PM on Tuesday, 14 February.

First to walk through the doors, and looking for a Valentine she can rave about, is 27-year-old is clubbing queen, Amanda. Fed up of men being too keen early on, can former club rep Ryan be the one to keep Amanda on her toes? The pair may share a passion for house music, but will they want the party to go on and on and on. . .?

48-year-old businessman, Brendan, has invested a vast amount of time and money in finding love – around a thousand dates so far. Having exhausted every dating site, Fred and the team have come to his rescue with Swedish cakemaker, Agneta, who immediately hits it off with Brendan over a shared love of singing and ballet. But when Brendan begins to quiz Agneta on her choice of underwear and toothbrushing habits, will his one thousand failed dates, start to make a little more sense?

42-year-old Annie works in recruitment but has struggled to headhunt a man of her own. Having had an arranged marriage at a very young age, Annie’s been out of the dating game for a decade and says she can be quite guarded. That’s until her date, 50-year-old Dave, confronts her about it and encourages her to open up. Can Annie show that there’s a vulnerable side underneath the glamour?

Special effects make-up artist, Erin, gets lots of attention on Instagram but when she mentions her cerebral palsy to prospective suitors, she finds it’s game over. In a bid to find a Valentine who can look beyond her disability, she’s embarking on her first ever blind date with 23-year-old chef, Andrew, but will they have the right ingredients for romance?

First Dates Valentine’s Day Special airs Tuesday, 14 February at 9PM on Channel 4.

Catch up with past episodes of the hit dating show on All 4 now.