A League of Their Own returns with a brand new road trip for 2023.

A League of Their Own: Southeast Asian Road Trip will see Jamie Redknapp, Micah Richards and Romesh Ranganathan back for the most ambitious Road Trip yet.

An epic sporting odyssey across Southeast Asia, the new six-part series comes to Sky Max and NOW on 17 February.

A teaser shares: “The adventure starts at the Singapore Grand Prix, with a once in a lifetime challenge set by Max Verstappen and Christen Horner.

“Along the way they’ll be joined by an array of star guests: Mo Gilligan heads into the vast Vietnamese jungle; Alan Carr and Big Zuu don lycra for a supersized synchronised swimming challenge; Patrice Evra and Maisie Adam race dragon boats in the awe-inspiring Ha Long Bay; while Joel Dommett and Emily Atack attempt the ancient martial art of May Thai.

“At the end of the road either Micah or Jamie will make their stand-up comedy debut – opening for Alan Carr at Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in the series forfeit!”

Meanwhile a brand new series of A League of Their Own has been confirmed, now airing in the uautmn.

A teaser of the ten-episode run, plus Christmas special, shares: “This time, expect more topical jokes than ever before, bigger sports stars, more surprises and expect all your favourite comedians back on the show that is always in a league of its own.”

A League of Their Own is available on Sky and NOW.