Alison Hammond, Josh Widdicombe and Rob Beckett to star in new Sky panel show

Alison Hammond, Josh Widdicombe and Rob Beckett are to join forces for a new Sky panel show pilot.

Provisionally titled On Demand, it will feature TV fanatic Josh Widdicombe and TV royalty Alison Hammond as team captain with Rob Beckett hosting.

A teaser shares: “Do you know your House of the Dragon from your Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Can you list an actor’s previous TV appearances like IMDB?

“Sky Max’s new pilot On Demand (w/t), is an exciting new comedy show putting your cultural knowledge to the test, celebrating all the things we love about television.”

The show is being made by producers Talkback who are are also behind the classic Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

Team captain Alison Hammond said: “This will be my first time working with Sky so I’m thrilled to be finally joining the family.

“We all know that I love a bit of telly – when I’m not actually on it, I’m watching it – so I’m going to apply everything I know and have learned over the years and go for the win. Watch out Josh babs!”

Further details are to be announced.