Inside No. 9 series 8 guest cast and first look revealed

Guest stars have been revealed the new series of Inside No. 9 coming soon to the BBC.

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith bring five more stand-alone episodes of their hit anthology series to BBC Two and iPlayer this spring.

The stellar line-up includes Amanda Abbington (Sherlock, Mr Selfridge), Anita Dobson (EastEnders), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Phil Daniels (House of the Dragon, Quadrophenia), Claire Rushbrook (My Mad Fat Diary, Secrets & Lies), Frances Barber (Camille, Uncle Vanya) and Leon Herbert (Salome’s Last Dance, Batman).

Joining them are Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey, Bad Education) Menyee Lai (Stay Close, The Tower), Moyo Akandé (Guilt, The Cry), Robin Askwith (Bless This House, The Madame Blanc Mysteries), Samantha Spiro (Sex Education, Game of Thrones), Sheila Reid (Benidorm) and Ayda Kiiza.

Alongside the casting a first look picture, above, has been revealed.

As ever, each episode will offer an original story and a cast of new characters that bring a mix of horror, thriller, drama, comedy and surprising twists.

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton said: “We are thrilled to invite viewers inside a new set of funny and frightening number 9s; take your shoes off, make yourself at home and switch your devices to Do Not Disturb. Well it might work…”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios, added: “We’re thrilled to be making a new series of Inside No. 9 with the unassailable Reece and Steve, and look forward to delighting and upsetting viewers in equal measure.”

Gregor Sharp, Commissioning Editor at the BBC, commented: “Reece and Steve are masters of their craft and it’s a delight to see such a brilliant line up of guest stars joining them for another series of perfectly formed dark comedy masterpieces.”

A release date for series eight of Inside No. 9 is to be announced.

All previous episodes of Inside No. 9 are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.