British Soap Awards return for 2023 - all you need to know

THE BRITISH SOAP AWARDS 2022. Pictured: Host Phillip Schofield with one of the coveted Soap Awards

The British Soap Awards 2023 are on their way – here’s all you need to know.

Celebrating another mammoth year in soap opera, the awards will look back on twelve months of murder, mystery, make-ups, break ups, trials, tribulations and tears.

The British Soap Awards will take place later this year with a date to be confirmed – typically in June.

You’ll be able to watch on TV on ITV1 and stream online via the ITVX website.

The live awards will be presented by an array of well- known faces from across the TV and showbiz world.

As ever, the five biggest soaps – Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks – will be battling it out to win recognition for their work over the past year.

There are a number of awards voted for either by the public or a panel of expert judges.

The categories voted for by the public in 2023 are Villain of the Year, Best Young Performer, Best Leading Performer and Best British Soap.

You can vote for free for the public voted awards long-list online at www.britishsoapawards.tv.

Voting for the first round closes on 25 April at 5PM. Second round of voting will open on 2 May.

Further details about the 2023 British Soap Awards will be announced in due course.