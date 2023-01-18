Magpie Murders comes to BBC with sequel Moonflower Murders announced

Magpie Murders is coming to the BBC with a sequel Moonflower Murders announced to be in the works.

Adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his chart-topping books of the same names, Magpie Murders originally debuted on BritBox in 2022.

The BBC has confirmed it has acquired the series and work on a sequel – Moonflower Murders – will premiere on the BBC next year.

Magpie Murders is a six-part murder mystery within a murder mystery, starring Academy Award-nominee Lesley Manville (The Crown, Phantom Thread) as editor turned sleuth Susan Ryeland, and Timothy McMullan (Patrick Melrose, The Serpent) as famous literary detective Atticus Pünd.

The cast also includes BAFTA-nominated Daniel Mays (1917, Line of Duty), Michael Maloney (Belfast, The Trial Of Christine Keeler), double Olivier award-winning Conleth Hill (Vienna Blood, Game of Thrones), Alexandros Logothetis (The Island, Business in the Balkans), Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood, The Split), Pippa Haywood (Bodyguard, Bridgerton), Matthew Beard (Vienna Blood, Dracula) and Harry Lawtey (Industry, Benediction). It will air this Spring on BBC One and iPlayer.

Moonflower Murders will film later this year, and will see Manville and McMullan reprise the roles they originated in Magpie Murders.

Further information about the sequel is to be announced.

Anthony Horowitz said: “I’m very happy that Magpie Murders is going to be shown on BBC – its natural home. I had such fun writing the scripts and they’ve been brought to life by a brilliant director and cast.”

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, added: “I’m delighted that BBC viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy the wonderful Magpie Murders, and its highly anticipated follow-up, Moonflower Murders. With their stellar cast and ingenious storylines, they are a truly distinctive and entertaining take on the murder mystery genre.

