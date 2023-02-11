The BRITs have confirmed the full list of performers for the 2023 Awards show tonight!

The BRIT Awards will be back this evening, live at the O2 Arena.

The 2023 BRIT Awards will take place on Saturday, 11 February 2023 with the show airing from 8:30PM on ITV1. You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.

The BRIT Awards 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mo Gilligan. ©JM Enternational

Who’s performing tonight?

Those performing include Sam Smith & Kim Petras who will perform their hit Unholy.

They’ll be joined by Harry Styles, Cat Burns, Wet Leg, Lizzo, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi.

Plus, David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson will share the stage with a special collaboration.

Meanwhile it was previously confirmed that Mo Gilligan would return as host for a second year running.

He said: “Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life. I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let’s go”

The 2023 BRIT Awards ceremony takes place 11 February on ITV1 and ITVX. Outside the UK, the event will be streamed via The BRITs’ YouTube channel.

The nominations were revealed earlier this year while FLO were named the winners of the BRITs Rising Star Award prior to the ceremony.

Winners that will be revealed live on the night include Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best group, Song of the Year, Best international artist, Best international group, International song of the Year and Best new artist.

