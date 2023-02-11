BRIT Awards 2023 start time, performers and how to watch online

The BRIT Awards 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mo Gilligan. ©JM Enternational

The BRIT Awards 2023 are here TONIGHT but what time do the BRITs start this evening, who’s hosting and how can you watch online?

Here’s all the latest from the 2023 BRITs ahead of the awards being given out tonight.

Mo Gilligan returns to host the ceremony for a second year running.

BRIT Awards 2023 start time

The 2019 Brit Awards will be held TONIGHT on Saturday, 11 February 2023 at the O2 Arena in London.

The show will air live on ITV1 from 8:30PM (UK time) running until 10:45PM.

In the UK you can watch online via ITVX while international viewers can stream the ceremony via YouTube.

Host Mo Gilligan said: “It’s an absolute privilege to host the 2022 BRIT Awards. I’m truly honoured to be asked. We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let’s go!”

BRITs 2023 nominations

The full shortlist of nominations for the 2023 BRIT awards were revealed in January.

Categories include Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best group, Song of the Year, Best international artist, Best international group, International song of the Year and Best new artist. They’re joined by genre categories Best alternative / rock, Best dance, Best hip-hop / rap / grime and Pop / R&B.

You can see the full list of nominees at BRITs.co.uk/nominees.

It was previously revealed that FLO is the winner of the 2023 Rising Star Award, having been shortlisted alongside Cat Burns and Nia Archives .

Who’s performing?

Acts performing at the 2023 BRITs this evening will include Rising Star winners FLO and Sam Smith & Kim Petras who will perform their hit Unholy.

Joining them will be Harry Styles, Cat Burns, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo.

Plus, David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson will share the stage with a special collaboration.

