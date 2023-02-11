BRITs 2023 results: Full list of winners and nominations

The BRIT Awards 2023 took place tonight – here’s a full list of the winners and results tonight.
The latest BRITs ceremony took place live tonight from London’s O2 arena.
Comedian Mo Gilligan hosted for the second time as the awards were given out and a star-studded line-up of the biggest music stars performed live.
The shortlist of nominations for the 2023 BRIT awards were revealed in January and tonight the results were revealed.
See the full list of nominations and winners below…
BRIT Awards 2023 nominations and winners
Album of the Year
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 – September 9 2022)
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
Harry Styles – WINNER
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Stormzy
Best group
Wet Leg – WINNER
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Song of the Year
Harry Styles – As It Was – WINNER
Aitch and Ashanti – Baby
Cat Burns – Go
Dave – Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra – Green Green Grass
Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
LF System – Afraid to Feel
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Best international artist
Beyoncé – WINNER
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Best international group
Fontaines DC – WINNER
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Gabriels
International song of the Year
Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – Peru
Encanto cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Jack Harlow – First Class
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott – Where Are You Now?
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best new artist
Wet Leg – WINNER
Kojey Radical
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Mimi Webb
Best alternative / rock
The 1975 – WINNER
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Best dance
Becky Hill – WINNER
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Best hip-hop / rap / grime
Aitch – WINNER
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Pop / R&B
Harry Styles – WINNER
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Sam Smith
Producer of the Year
David Guetta – WINNER
It was previously revealed that FLO is the winner of the 2023 Rising Star Award, having been shortlisted alongside Cat Burns and Nia Archives .