BRITs 2023 results: Full list of winners and nominations

The BRIT Awards 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mo Gilligan. ©JM Enternational

The BRIT Awards 2023 took place tonight – here’s a full list of the winners and results tonight.

The latest BRITs ceremony took place live tonight from London’s O2 arena.

Comedian Mo Gilligan hosted for the second time as the awards were given out and a star-studded line-up of the biggest music stars performed live.

The shortlist of nominations for the 2023 BRIT awards were revealed in January and tonight the results were revealed.

See the full list of nominations and winners below…

BRIT Awards 2023 nominations and winners

Album of the Year

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER

The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 – September 9 2022)

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Harry Styles – WINNER

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Stormzy

Best group

Wet Leg – WINNER

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Song of the Year

Harry Styles – As It Was – WINNER

Aitch and Ashanti – Baby

Cat Burns – Go

Dave – Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

LF System – Afraid to Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Best international artist

Beyoncé – WINNER

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Fontaines DC – WINNER

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Gabriels

International song of the Year

Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – Peru

Encanto cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott – Where Are You Now?

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best new artist

Wet Leg – WINNER

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Best alternative / rock

The 1975 – WINNER

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best dance

Becky Hill – WINNER

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Best hip-hop / rap / grime

Aitch – WINNER

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Pop / R&B

Harry Styles – WINNER

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Sam Smith

Producer of the Year

David Guetta – WINNER

It was previously revealed that FLO is the winner of the 2023 Rising Star Award, having been shortlisted alongside Cat Burns and Nia Archives .

