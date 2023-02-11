tellymix
BRITs 2023 results: Full list of winners and nominations

Posted by Josh Darvill
The BRIT Awards 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mo Gilligan.
The BRIT Awards 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mo Gilligan. ©JM Enternational
The BRIT Awards 2023 took place tonight – here’s a full list of the winners and results tonight.

The latest BRITs ceremony took place live tonight from London’s O2 arena.

Comedian Mo Gilligan hosted for the second time as the awards were given out and a star-studded line-up of the biggest music stars performed live.

The shortlist of nominations for the 2023 BRIT awards were revealed in January and tonight the results were revealed.

See the full list of nominations and winners below…

BRIT Awards 2023 nominations and winners

Album of the Year

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 – September 9 2022)
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg – Wet Leg

 

Artist of the Year

Harry Styles – WINNER
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Stormzy

 

Best group

Wet Leg – WINNER
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins

 

Song of the Year

Harry Styles – As It Was – WINNER
Aitch and Ashanti – Baby
Cat Burns – Go
Dave – Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra – Green Green Grass
Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
LF System – Afraid to Feel
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

 

Best international artist

Beyoncé – WINNER
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift

 

Best international group

Fontaines DC – WINNER
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Gabriels

 

International song of the Year

Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – Peru
Encanto cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Jack Harlow – First Class
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott – Where Are You Now?
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

 

Best new artist

Wet Leg – WINNER
Kojey Radical
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Mimi Webb

 

Best alternative / rock

The 1975 – WINNER
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg

 

Best dance

Becky Hill – WINNER
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again

 

Best hip-hop / rap / grime

Aitch – WINNER
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy

 

Pop / R&B

Harry Styles – WINNER
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Sam Smith

 

Producer of the Year

David Guetta – WINNER

It was previously revealed that FLO is the winner of the 2023 Rising Star Award, having been shortlisted alongside Cat Burns and Nia Archives .

