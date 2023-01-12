The Traitors US comes to BBC iPlayer and BBC Three in the UK

The American version of The Traitors is coming to the BBC in the UK!

Following the hit first British series on BBC One last year, The Traitors US will soon be available to watch online.

The full series will be streaming on BBC iPlayer from Friday 13 January with episodes also set to air on BBC Three and BBC One.

Dan McGolpin, Director, iPlayer and Channels, said: “Following the huge success of The Traitors, which has been streamed more than 28 million times on BBC iPlayer and was the talk of the nation over the festive period, we’re delighted to give BBC viewers the chance to watch the brand new US series within hours of its release in America.

“Hosted by the brilliant Alan Cumming and filmed at the same location as the UK series, it’s a new year treat for those seeking out more treachery – all is about to be revealed on BBC iPlayer, BBC Three and BBC One.”

A teaser for the American version shares: “Twenty of America’s most cunning contestants, a mix of famous faces and everyday Americans, play the ultimate murder mystery game of deception and suspicion.

“Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle in Scotland, they will work together on exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. But hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves, all the while remaining undetected.

“Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors will murder the Faithful one by one, and alongside this treacherous spree the players must try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund but if a Traitor makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

The UK series of The Traitors debuted last December and became a sleeper hit. You can catch up now on iPlayer.

A second series is reportedly already in the works.