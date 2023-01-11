Changing Rooms rebooted axed by Channel 4 after two series

Channel 4’s rebooted Changing Rooms has been dropped after two series.

The home makeover show was first revived in 2021 and returned for a second outing last year.

Each episode sees two sets of homeowners from the same neighbourhood work against the clock to renovate a room in each other’s houses with the help of expert designers.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen returned to present the show which originally ran for 17 series on BBC One between 1996 and 2004.

In a statement, Channel 4 said this week that there would not be a third series.

“Laurence will be back later this year in Outrageous Homes with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, so he won’t be off our screens for long,” they said (via The Sun). “We are extremely proud of our reboot of Changing Rooms and would like to thank everyone involved with the series.”

The reboot was originally due to be co-hosted by Davina McCall before Anna Richardson took over due to scheduling conflicts. Anna departed the show after the first series in 2021.

The new episodes also featured designers Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead as well as carpenter and joiner Tibby Singh.

