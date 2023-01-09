Young MasterChef applications: How to apply for BBC Three series

Applications are open now for the next series of Young MasterChef on BBC Three.

The new spin-off from the main BBC One series is dedicated to up-and-coming young food talent between the ages of 18 and 24.

The first series featured Michelin-trained internet cooking sensation Poppy O’Toole and renowned London chef Kerth Gumbs as judges alongside weekly guests.

Young Masterchef: oppy O’Toole, Kerth Gumbs. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Applications for the second series are open now to those aged between 18 and 24 (as of 1 July 2023). No professional experience is required.

You can apply online now via the BBC website here.

The closing date for applications is 23 June 2023.

The BBC share: “Over the competition, the young hopefuls will be put through their paces by a panel of expert judges and exciting guests as they undertake a variety of unique new challenges designed to push them to new culinary heights and reflect Britain’s food revolution – where a new generation of young foodies are rewriting the rules.

“No prior experience will be necessary – applicants will be invited from anyone in the age group who thinks they have the raw talent, enthusiasm and dedication to transform themselves into the next foodie sensation.”

The show joins MasterChef and its existing spin-offs Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals which both currently air on BBC One.

You can watch the first series of Young MasterChef on BBC iPlayer here.

