Celebrity Bridge Of Lies air on BBC One tonight – here’s who’s on the line up.

Ross Kemp hosts the all star spin-off of the daytime game show with teams of celebrity contestants competing for charity.

Just like the main show, the celebrities will try to win money by crossing the bridge, careful to step on the truths and avoid the lies, or risk falling off and out of the game.

Bridge of Lies set. Credit: BBC/STV Studios/Graeme Hunter

Each episode of the celebrity special will see four famous faces take part.

Who’s on Celebrity Bridge Of Lies tonight?

Tonight’s episode (Saturday, 14 January) the celebrity team is made up entirely of soap actors, with stars of EastEnders (John Partridge), Coronation Street (Faye Brookes), Emmerdale (Natalie Anderson) and Hollyoaks (Richard Blackwood).

They will be putting their usual rivalry aside to take on the bridge together.

The Celebrity Bridge Of Lies airs Saturday, 14 January at 6:05PM on BBC One.

The new episode is this the first from the 2023 series.

Ross said: “Look, if you’d said to me five years ago that I’d be hosting a BBC One Saturday night quiz show, I’d have told you to stop drinking – but here I am! The great thing about doing a quiz show like this is you can’t pretend you’re not having fun. You can’t change too much in the edit – it just happens as is – and I particularly love that aspect of it.”

Apply to be on Bridge Of Lies

You don’t need to be a celebrity to take part in Bridge Of Lies! If you want to take part in the show yourself, a day-time series airs with members of the public.

Series two of Bridge of Lies will return to BBC One Daytime on Monday 23 January, with members of the public once again taking on the bridge in the hope of bringing home some cash.

Applications are now closed for the latest series. Details on how to apply for future series will be available on bbc.co.uk/takepart