Travel Man tonight: 96 Hours In Rio de Janeiro with Stephen Mangan

Travel Man returns to Channel 4 tonight with a new super-sized special to end 2022.

The hit Channel 4 show takes a sideways look at how visitors might spend a short getaway in some of the world’s most popular holiday destinations.

Tonight sees host Joe Lycett jet to Brazil to present the definitive guide to how to spend 96 hours in Rio de Janeiro.

Joining him on this supersized seasonal mini break is actor, comedian, presenter and author Stephen Mangan.

In a packed four-day schedule, they explore Rio’s sights, sports, music, food, drink and pretty much everything else. Appropriately for a Christmas special, their sightseeing begins with a visit to Christ the Redeemer, the giant statue that towers over the city.

Back at sea level they visit one of Rio’s oldest restaurants to sample its speciality, an all-you-can-eat barbeque, which tests their appetites to bursting point. Day two begins in thrilling style as Joe and Stephen try paragliding, before heading to the legendary Copacabana beach to learn to play Futevoli, the foot/volleyball hybrid.

On day three, the trip takes a cultural turn including a tour exploring the history of bossa nova and a climb up the Selaron steps, a spectacularly tiled staircase.

Finally, they try their samba skills on a Carneval tour and learn the secrets of cooking a Christmas dinner Brazilian style.

Travel Man: 96 Hours In Rio airs on Thursday, 29 December at 8PM on Channel 4.