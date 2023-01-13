Travel Man tonight: 48 Hours In Vilnius with Sarah Millican

Travel Man is back with host Joe Lycett for a new series, tonight joined by Sarah Millican on a unique getaway.

Every episode of the Channel 4 show takes a sideways look at how visitors might spend 48 hours in some of the world’s most popular mini-break destinations .

And for each trip, the Travel Man is joined by a well-known travel companion.

This time, fellow comedian Sarah Millican joins Joe for a fast and funny exploration of the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

As one of the best places in the world to try hot air ballooning, Joe and Sarah take to the skies to see the city from above; an experience they find by turns terrifying, thrilling, and beautiful. Keen to explore Lithuanian cuisine, they sample cold beetroot soup and cepelini dumplings washed down with gira, a drink made from fermented beer.

Their culinary adventures continue when they try their hands at making sakotis, a giant cake cooked on a spit in front of a fire. The city is compact, so they explore its medieval centre on foot, taking in its most visited attraction, Gediminas’s tower and its newest – and strangest – Lukiskes Prison.

Heading further out, they seek out the geographical dead centre of Europe, not once but twice. Back in Vilnius, they discover all there is to know about amber when they make their own jewellery. And they visit Uzupis, a bohemian bit of the city that declared independence back in 1997, before heading to the top of the TV tower to give the verdict on their 48 hours.

Travel Man: 48 Hours In Vilnius airs on Friday, 13 January at 8:30PM on Channel 4.