The Bay is back for a new series in 2023- when does it start on TV?

The Bay is back for a fourth series which sees Marsha Thomason (Cobra, White Collar) reprise her role as Morecambe CID’s Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend.

A teaser of the new episodes shares: “When young mum of four, Beth Metcalf, dies in what seems to be a targeted attack, Morecambe’s MIU team are called to the scene. Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them.

The Bay Series 3 cast. Photographer: Ben Blackall / © Tall Story Pictures 2021

“Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea. Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn – unable to process what’s happened.

As Jenn, Manning, and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface.”

When does The Bay start?

The new series of The Bay will premiere on Wednesday, 8 March at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

The series is the fourth to air on ITV1.

You can catch up on past series online now on ITVX here.

Marsha stars alongside series regulars Daniel Ryan (Innocent, Crossfire), Erin Shanagher (Peaky Blinders, Censor), Thomas Law (The World’s End, A Cinderella Story) and Andrew Dowbiggin (Cobra, Coronation Street). The series also sees the return of Barry Sloane (Six, Revenge), Georgia Scholes (Hollyoaks), David Carpenter and Emme Haynes.

Joining the new series as guest cast are Joe Armstrong (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley) as Dean Metcalf. Claire Goose (Waking The Dead, Unforgotten) joins playing Chris Fischer’s ex-wife Jacqui, along with Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth, Tin Star), Karl Davies (The Tower, Happy Valley) and Christopher Coghill (Slow Horses, Home Fires).

Tom Taylor (Us, Doctor Foster), Eloise Thomas (Chloe), Will Oldfield (The Goes Wrong Show) and Ella Smith (CBeebies Presents: The Tempest) will star as the Metcalf’s four children