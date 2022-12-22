Next Level Chef start date confirmed as new series comes to ITV1

Next Level Chef launches in the UK in 2023- when does it start on TV?

The reality cooking competition stars Gordon Ramsay and has already proved a hit in the US.

It sees talented chefs compete in three unique kitchen spaces set across three storeys and almost 50ft high.

Logo for the American series of Next Level Chef

Gordon Ramsay will be one of three expert mentors and judges who will critique and support the contestants as they compete for a £100,000 prize and a year’s mentorship from the panel.

When does Next Level Chef start?

Next Level Chef will start on ITV1 from Wednesday, 11 January 2023 at 9PM. The series will run for eight episodes.

You’ll also be able to watch the series online via ITVX.

Alongside Ramsay, the panel of judges and mentors will feature Michelin Star Chef and Gordon’s former protege, Paul Ainsworth and American Chef and breakout star of Next Level Chef US, Nyesha Arrington.

A teaser of the show shares: “Each floor will test the contestants’ culinary creativity, agility, flare, and expertise, as they vie to progress to the Next Level.

“From the top-level state of the art kitchen utopia to the gloomy basement level ‘scraps only’ surroundings, Next Level Chef will task its chefs to prove they can thrive in any environment.”

The prize for the winner is £100,000 in cash as well as a one-year mentorship under all three mentors.

Gordon Ramsay said of the show “I want to see our chefs, social media stars, home cooks whatever their level, whatever their experience, show me what they can do.

“Whether they’re at the top cooking in the dream kitchen with every gadget and the finest ingredients or in the middle kitchen, good equipment, good ingredients but nothing fancy or, and this is where it gets really interesting, down in the basement kitchen. Super basic, minimal ingredients and left-over scraps then show me what you’re really made of!

“Talent and tenacity will absolutely shine through, and someone will walk away with an equally Next Level prize, I can’t wait to get started!”