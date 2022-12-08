The Big Eurovision Party concert comes to BBC One this New Year's Eve

BBC One will host The Big Eurovision Party this New Year’s Eve.

The concert is part of special Eurovision programming which will air across the BBC ahead of the UK hosting next year’s contest.

The BBC will deliver the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May 2023 on behalf of Ukraine.

Airing on BBC One on New Year’s Eve, The Big Eurovision Party sees some of the biggest stars in the recent history of the Contest take to the stage to perform their best known Eurovision bangers and ballads.

The party is presented by Eurovision legend Edsilia Rombley, with the UK’s very own Rylan taking viewers back stage to chat with the stars.

Acts performing include 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra, Subwoolfer, Greece’s 2021 entry Stefania, TIX and the UK’s Sam Ryder. The concert airs on New Year’s Eve immediately after Sam Ryder welcomes in 2023 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

There will also be a Eurovision-themed episode of The Weakest Link, airing 30 December, featuring former Eurovision performers Duncan James, Cheryl Baker, Sonia and Kate Robbins alongside Scott Mills, Tia Kofi, Lauren Layfield, and Sarah Cawood.

Rylan said: “What better way to kick off the year of Eurovision in the UK than this incredible evening of programming on the BBC. The Big Eurovision Party is the perfect pre-party to the main event in May 2023 and we can’t wait to see new and existing fans enjoy the incredible music the Contest has to offer.”

The shows join the previously announced Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve which sees 2022 Eurovision runner up Sam Ryder welcome in 2023. This spectacular celebration will see Sam joined by some of music’s biggest stars to put on an out of this world New Year Eve extravaganza.

Meanwhile ahead of 2023’s main event, this weekend will see 13 year old Freya Skye represent the UK at The Junior Eurovision Song Contest. Lauren Layfield and HRVY will offer commentary on the show, which will air live from 3PM on BBC One, iPlayer & CBBC on Sunday 11 December.