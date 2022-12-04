Will there be a SAS Rogue Heroes series 2? Latest on the hit BBC One drama

SAS Rogue Heroes has wrapped up its first series – and fans already want to know if there will be a second.

The series is by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight based on Ben MacIntyre’s book of the same name.

The first series had six episodes – but are more on the way?

Will SAS Rogue Heroes return for series two?

At the time of writing the BBC has yet to confirm what’s in store for SAS Rogue Heroes.

Series 2 of SAS Rogue Heroes hasn’t been officially announced – we’ll update this post once we have news.

If SAS Rogue Heroes does return for a second season it may not be released for a while

The first series was announced in 2019 and only started airing this autumn.

Watch SAS Rogue Heroes on TV and online

SAS Rogue Heroes series 1 premiered on BBC One on Sunday, 30 October at 9PM. Episodes will continue on TV weekly. The final episode airs at 9PM.

Alternatively the full series is available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.

What happens in SAS Rogue Heroes series one?

The first episodes share the adrenaline-fuelled origins of the fearless, reckless Special Forces unit, its legend forged among the mayhem of WWII.

A teaser reads: “Cairo, 1941. David Stirling – an eccentric young officer, hospitalised after a training exercise went wrong – is bored. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, he creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare.

“He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team are every bit as complicated, flawed and reckless as they are astonishingly brave and heroic.”