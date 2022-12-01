Jo Joyner and Rachel Shenton to star in new Channel 5 drama

Jo Joyner and Rachel Shenton are to star in a brand new drama on Channel 5.

Provisionally titled Under Her Skin, the four-part primetime psychological thriller is about a woman who, on the surface, has it all. But with the pressures of modern life and a new friend secretly determined to create chaos, her world is set spiralling.

Jo Joyner (Stay Close, Ackley Bridge, Shakespeare & Hathaway) is confirmed to play Laura, a woman who has the perfect family on paper – a loving husband and two beautiful children. But like any family there are cracks in their perfect veneer. Cracks that Emily, played by Rachel Shenton (All Creatures Great and Small, White Gold), a charismatic stranger is hell bent on exploiting.

A teaser continues: “We see Laura led down an increasingly dangerous path as Emily nurtures Laura’s neuroses about her ability as a mother, fuels tensions in her marriage and reignites an old flame from Laura’s past.

“But Laura is hiding something too… and these two women are bound by a shared secret, one they have both tried to keep buried. But nothing stays a secret forever.”

Produced by Gaumont, the series is written and created by Jo Rogers (The Colony) and directed by Adrian McDowall (The Last Czars, Willow).

Alison Jackson, Executive Producer at Gaumont, said: “We are thrilled to bring this contemporary, provocative story to life in our first project with Channel 5. Jo Joyner and Rachel Shenton are a hugely dynamic duo and we can’t wait to see them bring these characters to life.”

Jo Joyner commented: “I’m really looking forward to working on this gripping thriller for Channel 5. It is really great to be working with Gaumont, an almost exclusively female team and I feel this is reflected in the brilliant scripts.

“There is such a contradiction with the character of Laura, so focused and organised in her work life and yet chaotic and insecure with her home life. I feel it really resonates. I am so looking forward to working with Rachel Shenton and for us to bring these 2 flawed women to the screen.”

Rachel Shenton added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of Under her Skin. Jo Rogers has created such a dark and compelling story that has two women at its centre, I loved it and couldn’t put it down. I can’t wait to bring Emily to life – She’s wild.”

Under Her Skin has begun filming in Malta and is set to air on Channel 5 in 2023.